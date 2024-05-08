A 39-year-old woman has been stabbed at a Sydney gym. Her attacker is allegedly known to her.

A man has handed himself into police after allegedly stabbing his former partner outside a Sydney gym this week.

The 39-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck, head and back in the car park outside Crunch Fitness at Alexandria on Wednesday. Emergency services were called to the premises at about 12.30pm.

The woman was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

NSW Police issued a statement on Thursday morning saying the 45-year-old man had been arrested at about 7.50am, after presenting himself to Dee Why Police Station.

Detective Superintendent Rodney Hart said detectives were treating the incident as a targeted domestic violence attack.

"We believe they had been in the past — earlier this year — been in a very short domestic relationship," Detective Superintendent Hart told reporters.

"So this has been treated as domestic violence-related."

The man was known to police for domestic violence-related offences, Superintendent Hart said.

"We believe he used a knife, a kitchen-style knife, and we are concerned that he may still be armed."

"It's horrendous what has happened to this poor victim," he added.

"To the offender, 'hand yourself in because you're going to be arrested'."

Witnesses reported hearing the woman scream as she was walking towards her car.