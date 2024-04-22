4 years ago, Dominic West had an affair with Lily James. He says he and his wife 'joke' about it.

Four years ago, actor Dominic West was involved in a cheating scandal with Lily James, his co-star in the miniseries The Pursuit of Love.

The 54-year-old was photographed stroking James' hair and kissing her neck at a restaurant in Rome. Later the pair were captured riding an electric scooter, laughing together at dinner, and holding hands.

After the photographs were published, West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald appeared before media outside their home, with West telling reporters:

"I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are still very much still together."

Now West has finally addressed the full impact his affair had on his wife and their four children.

Video via Mamamia.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor referenced the affair while speaking about playing The Crown's Prince Charles in seasons five and six.

"I'd had a very acute understanding of what it's like to feel the horror of your name or your photograph coming up in the newspapers," he said. "There is that dreadful freezing moment when something is being revealed about you.