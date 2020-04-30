"I was so scared and so sad." How JoJo went from fame at 13 to drinking until she blacked out.

If you’re a 30-ish-year-old human, you’ll probably remember the song lyrics: “Get out (leave!), right now. It’s the end of you and me. It’s too late (now!) and I can’t wait for you to be gone.”

‘Leave (Get Out)’ came out in 2004 and was practically screamed at every single teenage sleepover for the next two to four years.

It was sung by 13-year-old Joanna Noëlle Levesque or “JoJo”, and was so successful it propelled the teen into stardom. In fact, JoJo was the youngest female solo artist to have a number-one single in the United States.

WATCH: Remember this? Post continues below.

Video via

Everything was looking great.

JoJo was living a dream she had been working towards since she was six years old.

She’d attend school during the day and was in the studio at night. She was absolutely loving it.