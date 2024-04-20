The downfall of the world’s biggest influencer.

Fashion girlies all know the name Chiara Ferragni.

Through the lens of social media, the Italian fashion blogger seems to have it all. A chic life in a penthouse in Milan. Front row seats to the biggest designer catwalks in the world. A marriage to rapper Fedez. Two perfectly dressed, well-behaved children. A reality TV series on Prime. Never a hair out of place. And 29 million followers on Instagram.

Some might call Chiara Ferragni's life perfect.

But a string of controversies have been quietly chipping away at the veneer of the seemingly blessed influencer's world over the past year. And while Ferragni's ability to sell 'the dream' turned into a big payday for her, it now seems that much of it may have been built on a rocky foundation of mistakes and mishandled manoeuvres.

Pandoro-gate.

With a clothing range, a reality TV series and several brand partnerships under her belt, Ferragni has been cultivating an incredibly lucrative empire for herself for a while now. However, she recently became embroiled in a partnership snafu that threatened to not only shake her legitimacy as an influencer but shake her reputation.

In 2022, Ferragni partnered with Balocco, a company that made Pandoro cakes — a classic Italian treat gifted and eaten at Christmastime. The limited edition Pandoro Pink Christmas cake was designed by Ferragni and marketed as philanthropic venture, with proceeds from each purchase intended to be donated to a children's hospital in Turin, Italy.