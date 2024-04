Speaking to The Daily Telegraph a close family friend shared, "His police mates have been very, very good – the boys brought around hamburgers, chips and Coke and have stayed with him, talking and making sure he knows he is supported. They don't want to lose him. He is very good at his job".

Dawn is the daughter of businessman John Singleton who learnt of the news of his daughter's death from his friend, media personality Ray Hadley.

The radio host shared the frantic call he received from last Saturday evening.

"I got a text from Singo about half past six pleading for me to ring him. I didn’t know what it was about," said Hadley.

"I rang him and he said, 'I think my Dawnie is one of those who has lost their life. I can’t confirm it, can you do something?'"

Hadley confirmed the worst with some police contacts and then had to break the news to his mate.

"I had the job of ringing John back and officially confirming that his dear darling daughter had been stabbed to death by this lunatic," he said.