'I was a sobbing mess.' The author behind Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz on how the show was made.

When New Zealand author Heather Morris met a man "who might just have a story worth telling" in 2003, she could never have imagined where that meeting would lead.

The gentleman in question was Lale Sokolov, who had been a prisoner in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during the Holocaust, and whose memories would go on to form the basis for her bestselling debut novel, The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

Released in 2018, the book follows the lives of Lale and Gita, whom he met in the concentration camp, and explores how their love blossomed amid the horrors surrounding them.

"The day I met Lale Sokolov changed my life, as our friendship grew and he embarked on a journey of self scrutiny, entrusting the innermost details of his life during the Holocaust," Heather has said of their time together.

She originally wrote Lale's story as a screenplay, before reshaping it into her debut novel — but now, six years after its release, the story has been adapted for TV by streaming service Stan.

With six episodes in total, the Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz is both harrowing and heartfelt, and an absolute must-watch — not only for fans of Morris' novel, but anyone who appreciates beautiful storytelling.

I was lucky enough to sit down with author Heather Morris to chat about the experience of turning her much-loved novel into an incredible TV adaptation.