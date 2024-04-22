'I projectile vomited.' The I’m A Celebrity cast told us the most disgusting things you didn’t see on the show.

If you thought this season's I'm A Celebrity had its share of gross moments on air, imagine what they don't show.

From camp life to the aftermath of the eating challenges, we asked some of this year's celebs to list the grossest parts of living in the jungle that viewers — thankfully! — don't get to see.

"The eating challenges were the worst thing I've ever done in my life," Brittany Hockley admitted. "I ate chicken intestines covered in membranes and a stinkbug covered in nipples."

Brittany explained that after the eating challenges, err... a lot more goes down (or should we say, comes up) which doesn't make the episodes.

"They cut a lot of it out, but I vomited. I was projectile vomiting and heaving immediately into a bucket. My body physically couldn't keep it in... and then it repeats on you for the next 24 hours." Ooft, no thanks!

Tristan MacManus and Skye Wheatley during an eating challenge. Image: Ten.