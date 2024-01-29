What Deborra-lee Furness wants you to know about life after divorce.

Deborra-lee Furness is moving on.

The actor, who announced her divorce from Wolverine star Hugh Jackman in September 2023, has broken her silence on their separation ahead of the February premiere of Force of Nature: The Dry 2, in which she stars.

Last year, the Australian stars announced they were divorcing after 27 years and two children together.

Video via Mamamia.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the pair shared in a statement with PEOPLE back in September.

They added that they were entering this new chapter with "gratitude, love, and kindness" and asked for privacy as they navigated "this transition in all of our lives."

Now, Furness herself has spoken out, sharing how she's feeling about where her life is going.

Ahead of the film's premiere, she told The Daily Telegraph she finds it "kind of exciting" to think about what the future has in store for her.