'These are the hacks I use to sleep on planes and yes, they work every time.'

Locking in annual leave before switching on your chirpy out-of-office email might be one of the best feelings in the world. See ya responsibilities! There's an ambiguous fruity cocktail waiting for me.

You know what isn't a great feeling though? The aching neck and pounding headache after another sleepless flight on your way to vacation paradise. It almost makes you not want to go on holiday. Almost.

But... not quite, and luckily the internet community has gathered together to share their secrets on how to actually get some sleep and feel comfortable on a plane, even if you aren't one of the blessed travellers flying business or first class.

If you've got a long-haul international flight coming up or if you've always watched in envy as other travellers are able to nap the flight away as you rub your red eyes and watch another movie you don't care about, then we've pulled together some of the best travel hacks to help you have a restful journey.

Watch: The ultimate travel hack. Story continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Hack your neck support.

We all know that a lack of neck support is a big reason we feel so uncomfortable during a flight. Let's be honest, an economy plane seat is not your bed and even through they have adjustable head rests, it's hardly the support we need to snooze effectively.