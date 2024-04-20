What Netflix's Baby Reindeer didn't show.

Warning: this article contains spoilers.

When I saw the trailer for Baby Reindeer a few weeks ago I was intrigued. As someone who's been both a victim of stalking, and extensively researched and written about the phenomenon, I have a keen interest in how it's depicted on television and movies.

Usually, it’s sensationalised. Femme fatales, rapidly escalating from giddy obsession to plots of murder, or unhinged and violent men, lurking in the bushes, killing anyone who gets in between them and the object of their obsession.

But from the opening scene of Baby Reindeer, I knew this was going to be different. I knew this was a story based on truth, before I actually knew.

Because although Baby Reindeer is as disturbing, terrifying and intense as your favourite stalker flick, this limited series felt real. In fact, it's one of the most authentic depictions of stalking I've ever seen.

Making it even more horrifying, is the fact that it is real. For the most part. Baby Reindeer depicts the years-long real life stalking ordeal endured by comedian Richard Gadd, who turned his experience into a one-man play in 2019.

Rejecting all the usual bunny boiler tropes, Baby Reindeer portrays a nuanced representation of the 'dripping tap' effect of long-term stalking, and the complex feelings of rage, fear, sympathy, frustration and confusion.