Miranda Cosgrove's stalker paced her yard for hours. What he did next still haunts her.

Baby Reindeer has officially become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The drama-thriller miniseries, created by and starring Richard Gadd, is based on his own personal experience with stalking.

It's equal parts horrifying and thrilling, and now with Gadd sharing his own story, many others have felt inspired to share their own encounter with stalking and abuse — including icarly and School of Rock actor Miranda Cosgrove, who experienced first-hand this dark side of fame eight years ago.

Watch: "The moment I was caught stalking on social media." Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

In a new interview, Cosgrove recalled the time a man who had been stalking her made his way onto her property, lit himself on fire and then fatally shot himself in the yard of her home.

The actor happened to be out that night — she had been on a bad date and had decided to stay at her parents' house. Around 3am, the actor got the call to tell her what had unfolded.

For three days, Cosgrove's stalker had been burying items in her backyard including knives, a rope and chocolate. On the night of his death, he had spent hours pacing back and forth outside her house, and even shot at a woman driving nearby who resembled Cosgrove.