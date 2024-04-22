A Melbourne mum spoke about being kicked out of Arj Barker's show. He's now responded.

Amidst mounting criticism, comedian Arj Barker has addressed the controversy surrounding his choice to remove a mother and her seven-month-old baby from his show, claiming the child was "interrupting his train of thought".

The American stand-up comedian allegedly told Trish Faranda and her seven-month-old baby to leave his show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival on Sunday night.

Trish, a mother of three, attended the show with her sister and a friend and felt humiliated by Barker's actions, describing it as heckling.

"She did a little bit of babbling and he just stopped and said, 'Is there a baby here?' and he did a thing about babies," she told 7NEWS on Monday night.

"Then he said, 'I speak fluent baby and it said take me outside'."

According to Trish, the crowd was laughing, so she was unsure whether Barker was serious.

"After that, I was a little bit anxious about her making any sound," she said.