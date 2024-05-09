No wonder Bruce Lehrmann followed through on his defamation case.

Bruce Lehrmann won't be needing to pay his own legal costs.
The legal firm behind Lehrmann's failed defamation lawsuit will receive no payment for more than a year of work on the high-stakes case after agreeing to a "no win, no fee" deal.
A Federal Court hearing was told this week that the former Liberal staffer also had no third-party financial backers in his long-running suit against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson.
Lehrmann's defamation claim stemmed from a 2021 interview by Wilkinson with Brittany Higgins about allegations she was raped in Parliament House following a night out in 2019.
Justice Michael Lee ruled in favour of Ten and Wilkinson in April. Justice Lee said: "Mr Lehrmann raped Ms Higgins," Network Ten and Wilkinson winning their truth defence.
The Judge determined that Network Ten's lawyers had established, on the balance of probabilities, that Lehrmann had non-consensual sexual intercourse with Higgins in Minister Reynolds' office in 2019. Being a civil proceeding, a defamation trial works on the balance of probabilities, rather than the higher standard of beyond reasonable doubt used in criminal prosecutions.
