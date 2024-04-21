Cardigans are back, people. Here are the best ones to shop.

If you asked me to write a love letter to any clothing item, I would address a 10-page handwritten note to the cardigan. Not just because they are incredibly cosy and comfortable, but because they're the ultimate trans-seasonal staple.

For so long we've linked cardigans to brooding writers who sit in dark rooms surrounded by coffee mugs, but over the years, they have become so much more.

The typically conservative piece is now considered cool and chic, and can be worn all year round with whatever bottoms you fancy. We can credit brands like The Row, or celebs like Katie Holmes for making the knit on trend again, but if you ask me, I don't think it ever went out of style in the first place.

Personally, the cardigan I choose to wear is entirely dependent on how I'm feeling on the day. If I want to feel cosy and comfortable, I'm reaching for my long cardigan, but if I want to make a statement, I'll pair a short cardigan with a pair of tailored trousers or a voluminous skirt.

The point I'm trying to make here is that when you're shopping for a cardigan, don't think too hard, because that takes away from its effortlessness.