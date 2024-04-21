'I've found a $24 dupe for the $82 Westman Atelier Baby Face blush.'

Friends, gather.

It's time for another tale of a juicy beauty dupe entering our world and I KNOW, I know... there are those who feel that a product that is very much like another product but is approximately a quarter of the price of the other product is cheating but I... I disagree. My bank account disagrees. Respectfully, of course.

Because why would I spend more when I can spend... less?

So, the dupe.

THE dupe.

Watch: Bethenny Frankel has some thoughts on beauty copycats.



Video via Instagram/mcobeauty.

Let me preface everything by saying that I have altogether far too many cream (creme?) blushes. I admit it. I confess, okay? But it doesn't stop me chasing down every pot of rosy-cheeked gold pink I can get my grubby hands on — which is precisely why I was so chuffed to find a *certain* cream blush stick for almost a quarter the price of one of my favourite spendier products.

And honestly? With a difference in price of $58, this is just smart budgeting. You might say I'm something of an economist *dusts off very frugal shoulders*. Or I might go and buy a couple more shades with spare change for a coffee. 🫠