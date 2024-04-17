In 2021, Skye Wheatley was axed from reality TV. Now she's tipped to win I'm A Celeb.

In 2014, Skye Wheatley decided to enter the Big Brother house, and at the time, she had no idea how her stint on the reality show would change the course of her life.

Now, she's one of Australia's most popular fitness and lifestyle influencers and is back on our screens a decade later for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.

The 30-year-old is tipped to win the competition, where she'll receive $100,000 for her chosen charity, Bully Zero. But even if she walks away empty-handed, she's already won the hearts of viewers thanks to her bubbly personality.

Boasting close to 650,000 followers on Instagram, the mega influencer has people invested in her life both on-screen and off-screen.

So let's take a closer look as to who Skye is outside of the jungle.

Her time on Big Brother Australia.

Skye finished in third place on season 11 of Big Brother Australia, but while the show was airing fans expected her to win the season.

The then 20-year-old was the youngest contestant to ever appear on the franchise and she experienced a rough ride, with the former barista from the Gold Coast often called "shallow and naive" by fellow housemates.