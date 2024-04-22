David Beckham, Mark Wahlberg and when a celebrity brand deal goes really wrong.

A simple Google search for F45 brings up the company's website as the top result, where they promise to transform your life. However, for David Beckham, that promise turned into a costly ordeal.

Beckham is suing actor Mark Wahlberg for allegedly misleading him into endorsing the fitness brand.

According to Beckham, the deal left him $16.4 million out of pocket after he agreed to be the firm's global ambassador upon moving to Los Angeles in August 2021.

The former footballer is also suing the actor's firm, Mark Wahlberg Investment Group (MWIG), and the founders of F45, Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch.

He alleges that he suffered a loss exceeding $16.4 million AUD when the stocks he was promised were withheld until after the share prices had dropped significantly.

Meanwhile, Wahlberg's lawyers denied the claim, calling the "fraudulent conduct" accusations baseless in a motion to dismiss.

"The 209-page, 610-paragraph SAC [complaint] tries to make up with length what it lacks in merit," read the response from Wahlberg's lawyers.