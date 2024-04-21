The nine-month-old baby who's mother saved her life has been discharged from hospital.

Ashlee Good's nine-month-old daughter is on her way home.

First-time mum Ashlee was pushing her baby in her pram at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday, April 13, when a man brandishing a large knife leaned into and stabbed Harriet, before turning on Ash.

"The baby got stabbed. The mum got stabbed," two brothers, who had been shopping when the incident occurred and rushed to help the pair, told 9News.

"She came over with the baby, threw it at me and I was holding the baby, it looked pretty bad. I was helping hold and trying to compress the baby and same with the mother, trying to compress the blood. We were calling the ambulance and police. There was a lot of blood on the floor."

Ashlee was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her baby was taken to Sydney's Children's Hospital and underwent surgery.

Watch: Tributes grow for Bondi Junction stabbing victims. Post continues below.



Video via 9News.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park confirmed on Sunday that the nine-month-old had been discharged from the hospital and was granted clearance to go home.