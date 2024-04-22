A texting scandal, a fired farmer and all the Farmer Wants a Wife goss in one place.

From one reality TV obsession to the next, the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife is heating up.

The 2024 season has only just kicked off and already contestants are ejecting themselves out of the running in the competition for our five Farmers: Bert, Dustin, Dean, Joe and Tom.

Unlike Married At First Sight, Farmer Wants a Wife is a typically wholesome show with not quite as many twists and turns (or cheating scandals), but there's still plenty of drama to whet our appetites.

Watch the trailer for Farmer Wants a Wife. Post continues after video.



Video via Seven.

We've rounded up all the goss from the 2024 season so far. Can I get a yee-haw?

A Farmer has spoken out about getting cut from the show.

The premiere introduced five Farmers, but apparently there were initially eight men being considered, which means three got the flick.

One of these dumped bachelors was South Australian cattle and crop farmer Zac Taylor. He spoke about being ditched from the line-up during a chat with Greater SA last month, reflecting that "some things just aren't meant to be".

The 28-year-old is still holding out hope he'll find his match some other way. "I'm very focused and driven. I'm a bit of a workaholic. And at times I have the mentality of a 12-year-old," he added.

You sound like a real catch, Zac.