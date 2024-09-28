Bronwyn Winfield vanished in 1993. 30 years later, her daughter became a target.

When Chrystal Winfield was 10 years old, her mother, Bronwyn, vanished. The 31-year-old was last seen in her Lennox Head home, in May 1993.
Her husband, Jon Winfield — the man Chrystal had always known as her father — reported her missing 11 days later.
Bronwyn has never been found. The 1993 investigation was found to have been mishandled, and a subsequent coronial inquest in 2002 determined Bronwyn's death occurred around the time she disappeared. In 2009, NSW Police announced a $100,000 reward to help solve what is now considered a cold case.
To this day, Jon continues to maintain his innocence.
Watch: The Ballarat community pays tribute to missing woman, Samantha Murphy. Article continues after the video.
Chrystal never recovered from the devastating loss of her mother. But that was just the beginning of a lifetime of pain for the now-41-year-old.
At the time of her mother's disappearance, Chrystal was already grappling with the revelation that the man she had been living with all her life, wasn't her biological father – something Bronwyn shared with her daughter shortly before she vanished.