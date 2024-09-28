Bronwyn Winfield vanished in 1993. 30 years later, her daughter became a target.

When Chrystal Winfield was 10 years old, her mother, Bronwyn, vanished. The 31-year-old was last seen in her Lennox Head home, in May 1993.

Her husband, Jon Winfield — the man Chrystal had always known as her father — reported her missing 11 days later.

Bronwyn has never been found. The 1993 investigation was found to have been mishandled, and a subsequent coronial inquest in 2002 determined Bronwyn's death occurred around the time she disappeared. In 2009, NSW Police announced a $100,000 reward to help solve what is now considered a cold case.

To this day, Jon continues to maintain his innocence.

Chrystal never recovered from the devastating loss of her mother. But that was just the beginning of a lifetime of pain for the now-41-year-old.

At the time of her mother's disappearance, Chrystal was already grappling with the revelation that the man she had been living with all her life, wasn't her biological father – something Bronwyn shared with her daughter shortly before she vanished.