'This is not what I wanted to be writing today, but here we are.'

Okay, this isn't a story you'll want to read if you're eating, have just eaten, or plan to eat in the foreseeable future.
This is a poo story. This happens to be my least favourite kind of story. But I'm not always in charge of the articles I write… so here we are.
I've always hated toilet humour but in cases like this, all you can do is laugh.
According to a woman on TikTok, people are pooing on the streets of Bondi. I sh*t you not.
How does she know this? She reckons her two dogs are eating this human poo that apparently lines the streets of Sydney's most affluent suburb.
As I said, please don't read this story on a full stomach. Or if you believe in the good of humanity.
Julia Sakr (@julia.sakr) shared a rant on TikTok which took some real unexpected twists and turns.
"I wanna talk about Bondi sh*tters," she began (as if this was a perfectly normal thing to say).
"People who have been walking around Bondi and just taking a dump in multiple places," she continued.
"I've never encountered the amount of human sh*t that I have in Bondi."
@julia.sakr
Probably best not to watch this if youre having dinner 🥴 #bondi #bondishitter #public♬ original sound - Julia Sakr
She shared a photo of one of her dogs covered in poo that she claims came from a human, moaning about how much her dogs "make a bee line to it" which she said for them must taste like a "delicacy".