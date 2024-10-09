'This is not what I wanted to be writing today, but here we are.'

Okay, this isn't a story you'll want to read if you're eating, have just eaten, or plan to eat in the foreseeable future.

This is a poo story. This happens to be my least favourite kind of story. But I'm not always in charge of the articles I write… so here we are.

I've always hated toilet humour but in cases like this, all you can do is laugh.

According to a woman on TikTok, people are pooing on the streets of Bondi. I sh*t you not.

How does she know this? She reckons her two dogs are eating this human poo that apparently lines the streets of Sydney's most affluent suburb.

As I said, please don't read this story on a full stomach. Or if you believe in the good of humanity.

Julia Sakr (@julia.sakr) shared a rant on TikTok which took some real unexpected twists and turns.

"I wanna talk about Bondi sh*tters," she began (as if this was a perfectly normal thing to say).

"People who have been walking around Bondi and just taking a dump in multiple places," she continued.

"I've never encountered the amount of human sh*t that I have in Bondi."

She shared a photo of one of her dogs covered in poo that she claims came from a human, moaning about how much her dogs "make a bee line to it" which she said for them must taste like a "delicacy".