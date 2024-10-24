'A soulless human.' 7 celebrities who have talked about hating Diddy.

The stories surrounding the allegations being made against Sean 'Diddy' Combs are getting worse by the day.

The lawsuits continue to flow in off the back of the rapper being arrested and charged on September 17. The rapper was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the weeks since the arrest, multiple lawsuits have been filed against the rapper, with allegations of sexual assault and drugging victims. In some cases, the people filing the lawsuits were children at the time of the assaults.

Combs has denies all charges.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, there are a handful of celebrities who have come out of the woodwork to say they always disliked the music mogul.

From Eminem to Wendy Williams, these are all the celebrities who have been outspoken against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

50 Cent.

50 Cent has long been one of the most vocal opponents of Diddy. He recently told PEOPLE that he hopes people now understand why he was always taunting the rapper in his concerts and on social media.

"Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years," he said.

"Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, 'Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.'"

50 Cent is no fan of Diddy. Image: Getty.