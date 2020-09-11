"He is fighting." The reality of Michael Schumacher's life, six years after his accident.

Six years after Michael Schumacher sustained a brain injury from a skiing accident, the Formula 1 World Champion’s health condition remains cloaked in secrecy.
The 51-year-old has not been seen publicly since the accident in late December 2013.
Last week, Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt visited Schumacher and provided a positive update.
"I saw Michael last week. He is fighting," Todt told the PA news agency.
"My God, we know he had a terrible and unfortunate skiing accident which has caused him a lot of problems. But he has an amazing wife next to him, he has his kids, his nurses, and we can only wish him the best and to wish the family the best, too."
"All I can do is to be close to them until I am able to do something, and then I will do it," he added.
When visiting Schumacher in September last year, Todt shared that he was at home in Switzerland and enjoyed watching F1 during his recovery.
"I'm always careful with such a statement, but it's true. I saw the [Formula 1] race with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland," Todt told Radio Monte-Carlo.
"Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house," he added.
"He does not give up and keeps fighting. His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship can not be the same as it once was," he continued. "Just because there's no longer the same communication as before."
In January, neurosurgeon Dr. Nicola Acciari told an Italian newspaper the former world champion is “very altered and deteriorated” following the accident.
“We must imagine a person very different from the one we remember on the track, with a very altered and deteriorated organic, muscular and skeletal structure,” Dr Acciari told Contro Copertina.
“All as a result of the brain trauma he suffered.”
Top Comments
One google search for Dr. Nicola Acciari showed the majority of news outlets have said that she hasn’t been reported as treating him.
Wow, that's really classy and not at all unprofessional for the doctor to be talking to the papers about his patient's progress. (/s) Considering how tight lipped (and rightly so) the family have been, I can't imagine this was done with their permission. I'm sure I've said this before here, but why do we need to know the state of his health? Obviously his injuries were very serious, beyond that, do we really need to invade his and the family's privacy for more details? He appears to be getting the best treatment money can buy, (loose-lipped doctor's notwithstanding) and he has his family around him, so how about we all just butt the hell out and stop gossiping about him?
Just as classy to reiterate what was published in the tabloids, no? BTW, my reading of it was that the doctor was actually just generally speculating on what Michael would be like after a traumatic brain injury, not based on any personal dealings with him (unlike the Ferrari boss's comments, which WERE based on actually seeing Michael).
Even more reason for him to shut the hell up.
I think the more inappropriate comments are from the former colleague who has divulged actual factual information about Michael.