"It could've been worse." Police inspector Amy Scott ran towards danger in the Westfield Bondi Junction attacks.

The brave officer who shot the offender at Westfield Bondi Junction has been named as NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott.

Scott, a high-ranking officer in the police force, was the first officer at the scene of the shopping centre attack who single-handedly took on the attacker and saved many lives.

She was patrolling in Bondi alone when she ran towards danger without immediate backup and took on the attacker alone, before shooting him dead when he lunged at her with a knife.

After being directed by bystanders about the offender, she ran to level five [of the shopping centre] as she continued to walk quickly behind him to catch up with him.

He raised the knife at her, and Scott gave him an opportunity to drop the knife. He turned around and lunged at her, then she discharged her firearm and shot and killed the attacker on the scene.

The officer then tried to perform CPR on the offender, along with a few of the victims who were lying on the ground following the attack.

Videos from inside the shopping centre, that have now gone viral on social media, show the moments before Scott was face-to-face with the attacker, who has now been named as 40yo man, Joel Cauchi, from Brisbane.

In some clips, she is seen checking on other injured shoppers before performing CPR on one victim.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has "given thanks" to Scott for her work, along with the other brave emergency services.

"We also though at this time, give thanks to our police and emergency services. The wonderful inspector who ran by herself and removed the threat that was there to others without thinking about the rest," Albanese said on Saturday morning.