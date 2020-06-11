Last Saturday, tens of thousands of Australians swept the streets of the nation to protest against racism and the systemic injustices faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

As Instagram account Misterbirdz highlighted, in the same week as these protests, a number of incidents have occurred, proving to be emblematic examples of exactly why the Indigenous Lives Matter movement is so important in Australia.

Here’s what has happened in the past week alone…

Indigenous teenager abandoned by a hospital.

One week ago, 18-year-old Kahliyha McKellar feared she would die when she was thrown out of Melbourne’s St Vincent’s hospital after suffering a drug overdose.

She spent three hours unconscious on the ground, as strangers cared for her.

Speaking to 7News, the teenager explained: “They were sticking their fingers in my back – poking me to wake me up.

“I woke up crying and then I was dragged outside and I couldn’t walk.

“I could have died.”