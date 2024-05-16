Why everyone's talking about this Kansas City Chiefs player.

An American pro footballer has gone after working women, abortion and Pride month in a commencement address at a liberal arts college in the US over the weekend.

Harrison Butker, the kicker for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, delivered a commencement speech to the class of 2024 at Benedictine College in Kansas on May 11.

During his 20-minute speech, Butker, 28, addressed the women graduating, telling them they have been told "the most diabolical lies".

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," said the three-time Super Bowl champion.

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

Butker, who has previously made his conservative Catholic beliefs known, also attacked IVF, surrogacy and "dangerous gender ideologies".

Watch part of the commencement speech here. Post continues below.



Video via YouTube/Benedictine College.

"While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique," he said.

"The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."