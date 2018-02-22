Who is Manu Feildel's wife? The woman the MKR judge married last month.

While the personal life of his co-star Pete Evans is so often fodder for public consumption, My Kitchen Rules co-host Manu Fieldel occasionally escapes the scrutiny of our glare thanks to his Paleo-eating, opinion-bearing friend.

But as My Kitchen Rules consumes our screens in a period of reality TV saturation (here’s looking at you, I’m a Celebrity and Married at First Sight), our nosy, curious minds want to know it all. We know the deal with Pete Evans – we know who his wife is and his children and his general schtick – but what about Fieldel. Is he married? Does he have kids?

The answer to both of those questions is oui.

Fieldel has two kids, in fact.

The eldest is a 13-year-old son called Jonti, whom he had with ex-partner Veronica Morshead, whom he split with in 2009 after 12 years together.

In 2011, he met now-wife Clarissa Weerasena, a jewellery designer, at a nightclub in Sydney.

“We met in a lift going to a nightclub in Sydney. She didn’t know who I was. We didn’t see each other for three months after that, then we caught up for a drink,” he told TV Week in 2017.

“I was nervous, because three months had passed. We didn’t see each other for another three months, then had some lunch. The rest is history,” he added.

Weerasena moved from Perth to Sydney, and six months after that first meeting, the two were dating.

Three years into their relationship, Fieldel proposed to the jewellery designer and in 2014, they announced they were expecting a baby.