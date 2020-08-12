What will Australia look like at Christmas? An infectious disease expert answers.

There are 19 weeks until Christmas. As the date creeps up, many are wondering: what does Christmas look like in the middle of a pandemic?

With Melbourne currently in stage four lockdown until at least September 13, and NSW in "a state of high alert", the uncertainty of the pandemic remains rife.

Mamamia spoke to Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, Professor of Medicine at Canberra’s Australian National University, who answered all our questions about what Australia might look like at Christmas.

Here's what we learnt.

Will border restrictions still be in place at Christmas?

If the current border restrictions remain, seeing interstate family members at Christmas will be unlikely.

"If another outbreak does occur later this year, then it may well be that some places in Australia are in lockdown at Christmas time," Dr Senanayake says.

But there is hope.

"If you look around Australia at the moment, most states and territories have eliminated the virus, in the sense that they've achieved 28 days without a case of community transmission where there's an unknown source.

"There are quite a lot of areas in Australia which are very low risk and therefore travel from that state or territory to another low risk state or territory would certainly be on the cards. If every state and territory has eliminated it, then people should be able to move freely during Christmas.

"However, I don't think people from high risk regions of Australia should be travelling to low risk regions of Australia for Christmas."

The infectious disease specialist added that because "we almost certainly won't have a vaccine by December," people who have respiratory symptoms must not turn up during those family gatherings, where risk of transmission is typically high.

He continues: "People should, where possible, physically distance. This may not be possible for the whole Christmas lunch, but where possible, try and keep as far apart as you can and make sure that hand hygiene is being used regularly."

Will people be able to visit the elderly at Christmas?

The elderly are among the vulnerable group of people who are at a higher risk if they contract COVID-19.