In 2016, a hospital mistakenly gave baby Amelia poisonous gas. Now, her parents have spoken.

On June 20 in 2016, Benish Khan gave birth to her first child, a baby called Amelia, in theatre eight of Sydney’s Bankstown Hospital.

Her partner, Danial Khan, was so excited, he began capturing the milestone moment on film, recording the first few moment of their newborn’s life.

What the new parents didn’t know was that one year before, in 2015, a tragic error of negligence had occurred during an upgrade at the hospital. When new medical gas lines were being installed, one line was labelled as oxygen, but in fact was connected to a tank of nitrous oxide.

As it unfolded, as captured on Danial’s camera, their child was ostensibly receiving oxygen, but was instead inhaling nitrous oxide. The mask – pumping poison into her tiny body – was suffocating baby Amelia, leaving her without oxygen on and off for at least an hour.

It left little Amelia with irreversible brain damage, and she is now in constant need of high-level care.

"We remain full of hope for Amelia's future but we worry for her and want to do everything we can to make sure she has the best life she possibly can," the young couple said in a statement at the time, as the tragedy made national headlines.

"It's devastating as a parent to be told that your precious daughter has suffered permanent brain damage," they added.