Amanda Antoni was found dead in her basement. No one can figure out how or why she died.

It was a chilly October afternoon in 2015 when Lee Antoni returned to his Calgary, Alberta home after a weekend away. Upon his arrival, he found a gruesome scene — his wife, 31-year-old Amanda Antoni, was dead, lying in a pool of her own blood at the bottom of their basement stairs.

It quickly became a case that would baffle investigators, and what followed was an investigation that would ultimately leave people with more questions than answers.

Now, the the case has been revisited by Netflix's popular true crime series, Unsolved Mysteries — and remains as baffling today as ever.

Watch the trailer for Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4. Article continues below.



Video via YouTube/Netflix.

What happened to Amanda Antoni?

When police arrived at the Antoni residence on October 26, 2015, they were confronted with a scene that even seasoned detectives found disturbing.

Amanda's body was at the bottom of the basement stairs, and she had suffered severe head trauma. The amount of blood at the scene was shocking, and prompted immediate suspicions of foul play, with Staff Sergeant Sean Gregson of the Calgary police homicide unit describing it as one of the bloodiest crime scenes he'd ever encountered.