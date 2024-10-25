Days before a major report on Lilie James' murder, her school's principal sent parents a letter.

On Sunday, a major report into the murder of 21-year-old Lilie James will air on 60 Minutes.

The young water polo coach, who was employed at St Andrew's Cathedral School in Sydney's CBD, was found dead with injuries to her head in a gym bathroom inside the school in October 2023.

She was found late at night, and her injuries were extensive, with officers describing it as a 'confronting scene'.

The body of 24-year-old Paul Thijssen, a man she had briefly dated who also worked at the school as a hockey coach, was later recovered in the waters off Diamond Bay Reserve near Vaucluse. It is believed that he took his own life after killing Lilie.

CCTV captured Thijssen entering the gym's bathroom after Lilie, and he was the only person to exit.

Lilie and Thijssen had only dated for around five weeks, and it is believed that she had ended the short-lived romance shortly before her death.

Lilie James was a water polo coach at St Andrew's Cathedral School. Image: 60 Minutes.