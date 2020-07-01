Minimum wage increase and 5% home deposits: All the new laws coming into effect on July 1.

From today, July 1, Australians will see a raft of changes, both related to the coronavirus pandemic and not.

As the new financial year begins, the government continues to put in measures to mitigate the ramifications of the recession.

Here's what you need to know about the new laws and schemes.

First Home Loan Deposit Scheme

The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme began at the start of the year, and allows first home buyers to purchase a property with a five per cent deposit, and without the need to pay lenders mortgage insurance.

July 1 marks the next release of 10,000 scheme places opening up via participating lenders.

The government says the scheme could save first home buyers up to $10,000.

Early access to superannuation

The government will allow those financially affected by COVID-19 to access some of their superannuation early from July 1, 2020, until September 24, 2020.

This is available to eligible citizens and permanent residents of Australia and New Zealand. Temporary residents cannot apply.

The government says you will not need to pay tax on amounts released under the COVID-19 early release.

Increase to minimum wage

The national minimum wage will rise by 1.75 per cent, making it $19.84 per hour, from July 1.

The implementation of the increased minimum wage will be staggered, with frontline healthcare workers, early childhood educators, social assistance workers and teachers receiving the increase from July 1.

Workers in construction and manufacturing will receive the increase from September 1, while retail, tourism, arts and other industries - those hardest hit by COVID-19 - will see the increase come into effect from February 1, 2021.