The remarkable acts of bravery amidst the Westfield Bondi Junction attack.

On April 13, a senseless tragedy occurred in Westfield Bondi Junction.

A dozen people, including a nine-month-old baby, are in hospital after a deadly stabbing spree at the shopping centre in one of Sydney's most well-known suburbs. It is now known 18 people were stabbed, with six killed during or soon after the attack.

It was the first day of the school holidays, making the already busy weekend hotspot in the eastern suburb beachside town of Bondi even more packed with people.

Six people have died in the attack, including the 38-year-old mother of the injured baby, Ash Good. Twenty-five-year-old Dawn Singleton, who was months away from marrying her "childhood sweetheart", a NSW Police officer, was also killed. She is the daughter of businessman John Singleton.

But as the country, along with the rest of the world, mourns those murdered during the rampage, stories of hope and bravery have emerged.

Everyday Australian heroes attempted to stop the attacker, who has been identified as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi. Determined shoppers threw tables and chairs at him, while another wielded a bollard to prevent him from getting up the escalator.

Footage has even shown brave individuals following the NSW police inspector, who eventually shot the attacker dead, in a bid to help.

Here are the stories of courage that have emerged from the Westfield Bondi Junction stabbing.