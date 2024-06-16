Why everyone is talking about Robert Irwin and Pauline Hanson.

Australian conservationist Robert Irwin has threatened to sue One Nation political leader Pauline Hanson for defamation after he was featured in the latest episode of her cartoon series, Please Explain.

The 20-year-old, whose lawyers sent a cease and desist letter on behalf of Irwin, says he was "mocked" in an episode of the online series that depicts him and the cartoon character Bluer promoting a tourism campaign for Queensland.

Despite the threat of a lawsuit, it has been reported One Nation will not remove the video of Irwin.

Watch: Why parents love Bluey. Post continues after video.



Video via ABC.

The episode mocks issues Queensland seems to face including housing, youth crime, health care and public transport. In one scene, Bluey injures himself when he falls into a pothole while walking in rural Queensland because they cannot catch public transport.

The clip ends with Irwin saying, "I can't believe this is the state of Queensland."

Robert Irwin is threatening legal action against Paulin Hanson for using his image in the cartoon series Please Explain. Image: YouTube.