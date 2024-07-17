Jack Black, his Australian tour and a joke that spiralled out of control.

Jack Black has cut ties with his Tenacious D bandmate of 30 years, Kyle Gass.

It's the latest update in a scandal that's been unfolding since Gass made a joke about the Donald Trump assassination attempt in the middle of their concert in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

Former President Trump was injured when multiple shots were fired at the Republican's campaign rally in Pennsylvania the day prior.

In a statement shared to Instagram, Black said he was "blindsided" by Gass' joke and would "never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding," he continued.

So, where did it all go wrong? Let's take a look at the timeline of Jack Black, Kyle Gass and the breakdown of Tenacious D.

Timeline of events in the breakdown of Tenacious D.

Kyle Gass jokes about the assassination attempt of Donald Trump on Sunday.

Band member Kyle Gass was presented with a birthday cake on stage at Sydney's ICC Theatre during Tenacious D's sold-out show on Sunday, July 14.

Asked to make a wish to celebrate his birthday, he announced: "Don't miss Trump next time."

Kyle Gass joked about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Image: Getty.