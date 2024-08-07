Today is a historic step towards cheaper childcare in Australia.

I have an 18-month-old and I'd like to have a second child. But one of the main things pulsing *warning, warning* in my head at the thought is the cost of daycare.

From a family planning perspective, I would like the gap between my children to not be more than a few years. But from a financial perspective, it paints a grim picture.

The cost of one child going to daycare is exorbitant but the cost of two, simultaneously, is eye-watering.

I don't want to be a (full-time) stay at home parent. My husband, as the primary earner, simply can't afford to be. So where does that leave us?

Financially, childcare costs are leaving couples scrambling.

Today, finally, we've seen some tangible movement in the right direction.

Overnight the Albanese government announced sweeping changes that aim to 'fell two birds with one stone,' funding a 15 per cent wage increase for Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) workers, phased over two years.

Announcing the changes, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Early educators shape lives and change lives. We can never thank them enough for what they do—but we can make sure they are properly valued and fairly paid. Today our Government is doing just that.