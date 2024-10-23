Virginia lived with her parents bodies for four years. Her chilling arrest shocked police.

It's a story that reads like a horror film, but for Virginia McCullough, this nightmare was of her own making.

In 2019, she murdered her parents — using a "cocktail of drugs" to poison her father and then, when her mother hadn't consumed enough of the drugs, stabbing her to death — only to crudely conceal their bodies inside sleeping bags in the family home.

She didn't stop there. For four years, Virginia lived alongside their corpses, keeping up the façade of their lives to the outside world. The question remains: how did she hide this brutal secret for so long? The truth is both deeply unsettling and eerily calculated.

The case of betrayal, lies, and murder leaves behind an unsettling aftermath that nobody saw coming.

Image: Essex Police