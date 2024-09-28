'She was my soulmate.' The parents of 12yo Charlotte have spoken at her funeral.

This post discusses the topic of suicide.

Loved ones of 12-year-old Charlotte O'Brien gathered on Friday, September 27, to farewell the Year 7 Student, who died by self-harm.

The service was held at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Sydney, NSW.

Charlotte died on September 9 after allegedly suffering years of bullying at Santa Sabina College in Strathfield.

Speaking at her funeral, Charlotte's mother Kelly described her daughter as her "soulmate".

"She was the cutest, kindest and smartest baby I had ever known. My pride and joy and my best friend," she said through tears.

"We had the most amazing life together," she continued, adding that Charlotte adored holidays and swimming. "On her last night, she told me when we go to Kingscliff next year she was going to be like Moana and never leave the ocean."

"I will miss everything about you, baby. I will miss your hugs, your kisses, your laugh, your beautiful, beautiful smile.

"I will always grieve the life you never had," she said, adding that she will miss her little girl "every day".

"Most of all, I will miss the way you made me feel about me and the way you completed me. You are my world, my life, my Queen B diva, my beauty queen, the star on top of the Christmas tree. You always were and you always will be."

She finished: "From your first breath to my last, I will always love you. This isn't goodbye, it just means we get to love you as you are forever."