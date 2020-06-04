Everything we know about the four police officers facing up to 40 years for the murder of George Floyd.

At 9.25pm on Monday, May 25, George Floyd died in the custody of the Minneapolis police.

That night, a white police officer had handcuffed the black man for allegedly trying to use a fake $20 bill, before holding him down with a knee on his neck for almost nine minutes, as Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe.

Floyd was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

The killing was filmed by bystander Darnella Frazier and has since been seen by hundreds of millions of people. The 46-year-old man’s death has triggered protests across America in all 50 states, as the nation responds to the injustice black citizens continue to experience at the hands of authorities.

All four policemen were quickly fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. And on Wednesday, US time, it was confirmed that all police officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been charged over his murder.

Here’s what we know about their charges.

Derek Chauvin.

Derek Chauvin, who had been with the Minneapolis police department for 19 years, was the man responsible for holding his knee to Floyd's neck, despite the man's desperate pleas that he "can't breathe".

Initially, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder, which in Minnesota means the suspect acted without regard for human life, but did not intend to kill. He was also charged with second-degree manslaughter.

On Wednesday, his charge was upgraded to second-degree murder. This means the murder was not premeditated, but the defendant did intend to kill. If found guilty, this charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

The former police officer's wife, Kellie Chauvin, filed for divorce from her husband on May 28 - three days after he killed Floyd, and one day before he was charged with third-degree murder.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.