Donald Trump's latest campaign weapon? His 17-year-old granddaughter.

"I’m speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see," she said.

"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honour roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his. But then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I will have to call him back later," she told the audience.

Referring to the criminal cases filed against Trump, Kai said, "Even when he's going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I'm doing."

"A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he’s still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you. The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is," she said.

"He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country and he will fight every single day to make America great again," she said.

After Kai concluded her speech, Trump was seen beaming with pride.

There's no denying that her testimony is designed to portray a softer side of the Republican leader. Of course, this is usually the job of the first lady but with Melania mostly MIA, it seems the buck has stopped with his grandkids.

So who is this young woman? Here's everything you need to know about Kai's background before she was put on a national stage.