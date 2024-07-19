Donald Trump's latest campaign weapon? His 17-year-old granddaughter.

When it comes to Donald Trump, there's little that remains unknown. His 2016 presidential campaign featured frequent appearances from his children (Donald, Eric, Tiffany, Ivanka and Barron) and his turbulent personal life, and recent felony conviction, have been widely publicised.
Recently, however, his presidential campaign took a different turn as he showcased his eldest granddaughter, Kai Madison Trump, 17, on the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., took the stage to share her perspective on what it's like to have the former president and business mogul as a grandfather.