Eleanor discovered her dad was having an affair. What she did next landed her in jail.

What would you do if you found out your father was ripping your family apart? That he was having a short-lived but extremely damaging affair?

You'd be mad, right? Really mad. But just how far would you go to get revenge? A British woman has just been jailed for what she did in exactly this situation.

Eleanor Brown, just 24-years-old, is facing three years in jail after being found guilty of two counts of disclosing private images.

It all began when her father, West Yorkshire policeman Geoff Brown, had an affair back in 2012. The woman he had the affair with has not been named for privacy reasons.

While there aren't too many details about the entanglement publicly available, it was a short-lived dalliance.

The affair was revealed in 2015, when Geoff's wife found intimate photos and videos the mistress had sent. Both parties ultimately decided to stay with their spouses, but for Geoff, his marital bliss had been well and truly wrecked.

Eleanor (centre) with sister Sophie (left). Image: Facebook.