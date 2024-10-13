There's been a third suspected assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life. Here's what we know.

A suspected third attempt on Donald Trump's life has been thwarted by police over the weekend.

Local cops stopped a man armed with guns and a fake entry pass outside the presidential nominee's rally in Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Vem Miller, 49, was carrying a loaded shotgun, handgun and high capacity magazine and is believed to be a member of a rightwing anti-government organisation.

Listen: The real story behind the (first) attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Post continues.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told reporters, "We probably stopped another assassination attempt."

Miller reportedly told the cops, that "he was going to kill the president."

He has been released from custody after posting $5,000 bail, police records show, and will appear in court next in January, 2025.

According to the Riverside Press-Enterprise, Miller is a registered Republican with a master's degree from UCLA. He ran for the Nevada state assembly in 2022, because "this country has been taken over by tyranny". He cited his policy priorities as being voter fraud, voter-ID laws and solar-energy.

It is the third suspected assassination attempt on Trump in three months, with the first very nearly successful.