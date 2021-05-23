Belle Gibson made millions by faking cancer. She still owes Victoria Courts $500,000.

The story of Belle Gibson is one of the most troubling tales of deceit in recent Australian history.

Just 23 at the time of her undoing, the wellness blogger and mother-of-one, had spun a lie so enormous and so intricate, it’s impossible to fathom how she ever thought she’d get away with it.

Not only did she falsely claim her fabricated brain cancer was cured through alternative therapies, she told people she’d undergone multiple heart surgeries and suffered multiple strokes. She also lied about her upbringing.

Watch a snippet of The Whole Hoax, Gibson’s now-famous 60 Minutes interview. Post continues after video.





In September 2017, Gibson was handed a $410,000 fine by the Federal Court for duping her Australian consumers out of half a million dollars from the sales of her The Whole Pantry wellness app.

Gibson has previously appeared in the Federal Court claiming she was unable to pay the fine, despite a financial analysis showing she spent about $91,000 between 2017 and 2019 on clothes, cosmetics and holidays.

The amount she owes has since ballooned to $500,000 in fines, penalties and interest.

After failing to pay it back, Gibson had her Northcote, Melbourne home raided on Friday.

"Ms Gibson owes the Victorian public a substantial debt and Consumer Affairs Victoria will continue to pursue repayment," a Consumer Affairs Victoria spokesperson said in a statement.

"A warrant of seizure and sale on Ms Gibson was executed today by Sheriff's Officers at an address in Northcote."