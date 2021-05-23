Belle Gibson made millions by faking cancer. She still owes Victoria Courts $500,000.

The story of Belle Gibson is one of the most troubling tales of deceit in recent Australian history.
Just 23 at the time of her undoing, the wellness blogger and mother-of-one, had spun a lie so enormous and so intricate, it’s impossible to fathom how she ever thought she’d get away with it.
Not only did she falsely claim her fabricated brain cancer was cured through alternative therapies, she told people she’d undergone multiple heart surgeries and suffered multiple strokes. She also lied about her upbringing.
Watch a snippet of The Whole Hoax, Gibson’s now-famous 60 Minutes interview. Post continues after video.
In September 2017, Gibson was handed a $410,000 fine by the Federal Court for duping her Australian consumers out of half a million dollars from the sales of her The Whole Pantry wellness app.
Gibson has previously appeared in the Federal Court claiming she was unable to pay the fine, despite a financial analysis showing she spent about $91,000 between 2017 and 2019 on clothes, cosmetics and holidays.
The amount she owes has since ballooned to $500,000 in fines, penalties and interest.
After failing to pay it back, Gibson had her Northcote, Melbourne home raided on Friday.
"Ms Gibson owes the Victorian public a substantial debt and Consumer Affairs Victoria will continue to pursue repayment," a Consumer Affairs Victoria spokesperson said in a statement.
"A warrant of seizure and sale on Ms Gibson was executed today by Sheriff's Officers at an address in Northcote."
Top Comments
I’m sorry but how do you not know how you pay your phone bill etc? Still attempting to con people (the court especially) and failing
The ‘victims’ were as much to blame as she was.
Who in their right mind would believe some silly woman with no medical credibility?
If modern medicine cannot cure Grade IV GBMs then why would you believe rubbish like that sprouted by her?
The ‘victims’ only have themselves to blame for clutching at straws.
What she did and got away with is actually quite laughable.
Belle has spent all the money and can’t pay the fines....now what?
Who would believe it? I don't know, maybe people who are so desperate to live that they're willing to try anything?
Humans desperately want certainty and hope. Actual medicine doesn’t offer those very often, because doctors are honest when they don’t have magic answers. And chemotherapy is a horrible, painful process. Is it surprising that when faced with doctors saying ‘this is really hard and we don’t know if it will work’ and someone else saying ‘this feels great and I guarantee it will work’, that sometimes people who are tired and desperate and financially strained choose the second option? Unless someone has been in that situation I don’t think they can credibly say that they would never fall prey to the con.
I watched a loved one suffer and die in front of me from a Grade IV GBM.
She and us, her family did not fall prey to cons such a this.
No expense was spared in trying to save her life. All the money in the world couldn’t save her.
Still wouldn’t listen to rubbish from her.
Use some common sense.
Well said.