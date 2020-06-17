Nicole

In the last 12 months of her marriage, Nicole Lee says things had become “drastic” in her home.

For years, the abuse from her husband Matthew* had been building gradually. “It’s this slow, breaking you down and breaking your confidence down,” Nicole tells Mamamia.

“For me it started off as sexual violence, then it became physical, financial, and all that emotional abuse was there, kind of breaking you down so that when things got worse, you blamed yourself and internalised it.”

For a long time, she tried to justify what was going on, thinking “he needs counselling, he needs some help, maybe I need to be more sexually active”.

“It’s very hard to take it on board while you’re living with it,” she says. “I don’t think I would have coped if I had allowed myself to recognise what was happening.”





Very early on in the relationship, Matthew took control of the finances. The couple moved in together in the early 2000s, just as it was becoming more common to pay your bills online. “He had the computer and he had the smartphone, and he took over paying all the bills… to the point where I didn’t have a clue how to pay an electricity bill by the end of that 10 years,” Nicole explains.

Matthew was always telling her how broke they were, and to this day, Nicole wonders where all the money went. “It’s unaccounted for,” she says. “We were in so much debt.”

One of the clearest instances of financial abuse, Nicole recalls, happened while she was unwell in hospital.

She had inherited her great grandmother’s property from her mother, so that she and her children would always have somewhere to live. But in hospital, Nicole was sent paperwork to sign to sell the house. Matthew had put a deposit on another property, putting Nicole in an impossible situation. “I was in a position where if I don’t go through with this, then we owe money over there that we just don’t have,” Nicole says. “I just don’t have any choice, I have to sell and I have to move.”

Nicole saw that house for the first time the day they moved in.

To make matters more complicated, the sale of one house hadn’t cancelled out the cost of the other, which was Nicole’s “worst nightmare”.

Even as the physical and sexual abuse increased, Nicole says the thought of leaving was terrifying.

“I didn’t think I was capable of doing [the finances].

“I thought if he’s not here then everything is going to fall into a heap. I’m not going to be able to do this, I’m going to lose my children, I’m going to lose my house. I’d been made so reliant on him, so the thought of leaving him wasn’t just scary and difficult, I actually honestly didn’t think I could survive.