So many stories like this one end badly. As the days stretched into weeks, the news started to slip from the headlines and hope of finding Cleo alive started to wane.

But on November 3rd, Cleo was found by police, alive and well, inside a locked house located minutes from her family home in Carnarvon.

Ellie got a call at 1am in the morning from Homicide Squad's Detective Sergeant Jason Hutchinson.

"We've got someone here that wants to speak with you," he told her. Her daughter's voice was in her ear before the Sergeant had finished his sentence, and Ellie, in disbelief, started excitedly shaking Jake awake. Their little girl was okay!

By 4am, the media was sharing the news, with Cleo's rescue attracting relief and happiness from all over the world as global headlines re-shared the videos and photos released by West Australian police of the incredible rescue mission.

They also had someone in custody, Terence Darrell Kelly, who plead guilty in 2022 to abducting Cleo and holding her captive in a locked room with a mattress on the floor in his duplex. He was a stranger to the family.

The court was told he has a severe and complex personality disorder and had injected methylamphetamine on the night he stole the child. He says he took her because he wanted to fulfill his idealised fantasy of having a little girl he could dress up, play and be with. Videos online show him playing with Bratz dolls; piles of paraphernalia visible in his home.