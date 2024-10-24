Erik and Lyle Menendez have spent 34 years in jail. A district attorney just handed them a lifeline.

Apparently it pays to have a very successful Netflix series made about your murder trial.

Today the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that he will approve a review of the sentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez.

The attorney's office will recommend a change to their conviction, downgrading it, and due to their young age at the time of offending, they would be eligible for parole immediately if a judge approves.

"I came to a place where I believe under the law, resentencing is appropriate, and I am going to recommend that to a court tomorrow," he said in a press conference.

"We're going to recommend to the court that 'life without the possibility of parole' be removed and that they will be sentenced for murder, which, because there are two murders involved, that will be 50 years to life.

"However, because of their age under the law, since they were under 26 years of age at the time that these crimes occurred, they will be eligible for parole immediately."

It's a big moment for the Menendez brothers, for Erik and Lyle have spent 34 years in jail since they were first arrested and charged with murdering their parents in 1990.

The Menendez brothers outside their Beverly Hills home. Image: Getty.