'I'm a former teacher. I still receive messages from educators daily telling me they're not okay.'

"There are teachers like me who are hanging on by the skin of our teeth after 14 years in the classroom."

"More teachers are leaving the profession."

"The crisis has never been so bad."

The message is clear: the teachers are not okay.

For five years, Breanna May was a teacher — specifically teaching senior English.

She loved education. She had three degrees herself, enjoyed the classroom environment and adored teaching the up-and-coming generations.

Speaking with Mamamia, May says teaching was "the best thing that happened to me and the most heartbreaking thing to have to leave as well".

Just after her school's return from COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, May made the difficult decision to leave the classroom for good.

It had all become too much mentally — the unsustainable workload, having to organise the school's extra curricular activities, all while marking upwards of 200 essays.