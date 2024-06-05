Amanda Knox went back to an Italian court to clear her name. Now she's facing a new conviction.

In 2007, after the discovery of her roommate's body in her Italian apartment, Amanda Knox was interrogated by police for 53 hours.

She couldn't speak fluent Italian and in the early hours of the morning during an intense round of questioning, 20-year-old Knox signed statements implicating her boss—bar owner, Patrick Lumumba—in a murder he didn't commit.

Later that same day, she recanted the accusation in a handwritten note.

Watch the trailer for the Netflix doco on Amanda's story.



Video via Netflix.

The American exchange student likely forgot about this detail in her case, as her fight turned to clearing her own name. Pretty soon she was the police's main suspect, and she and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito went on to be sentenced to 26 years and 25 years in prison for murdering Meredith Kercher.

The ruling was overturned in 2011, she was convicted of murder again in 2014, and then after four years in prison, both Sollecito and Knox were declared innocent in 2015 by Italy's highest court.

But within all of those court proceedings, she was fighting another fight. In 2009, Knox was convicted of slandering Lumumba and received a three-year sentence.