Samantha Azzopardi has more than 75 aliases. She will never stop conning people.

Australian con-woman Samantha Azzopardi will be back to her old tricks in no time.

She's currently eligible for parole after her latest stint in prison, and if her history shows us anything it's that she's seemingly incapable of stopping.

Time behind bars doesn't seem to deter Azzopardi, now 36, from her elaborate scams.

Nothing does.

She returned to her old ways when she was released from Canadian detention in 2014 after being charged with 'public mischief' for telling police she was a victim of sexual assault.

She returned to her old ways when she spent a year in prison in 2017 after she posed as 13-year-old Harper Hart and tricked a school for special needs in Sydney into caring for her.

She returned to her old ways after serving two years for kidnapping two children from Melbourne in 2019 while pretending to be a teenage au pair, taking them to a mental health unit in Bendigo where she claimed to be a 14-year-old abuse victim.

She's just served her time after pleading guilty to claiming to be 17-year-old Hattie Leigh, a Belgian victim of domestic violence who obtained $20,000 worth of aid from family support services in Victoria.

With more than 100 criminal charges, 55 international convictions, hundreds of victims and at least 75 aliases - Azzopardi can't be stopped.