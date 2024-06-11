Melbourne hasn't forgotten what Dan Andrews did.

It has been more than two-and-a-half years since the world's most locked down city lifted its restrictions.

After six lockdowns and more than 260 days indoors, Melbournians were finally able to get their lives back in October 2021.

Of course, the sacrifice wasn't without reason. As the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked havoc across the world, then Premier Dan Andrews and his team decided on the strictest of approaches.

It worked — they were able to keep their death rate from spiralling like in some other busy centres as they worked on vaccinating their citizens. But the mental and emotional toll the lockdowns had on the five million strong population, was taxing.

So when Andrews received a Companion of the Order of Australia at the weekend for "eminent service to the people and parliament of Victoria, to public health, to policy and regulatory reform, and to infrastructure development," it was too soon and too much for some.

Former WA Premier Mark McGowan received the same award, for "eminent service to the people and Parliament of Western Australia, to public health and education, and to international trade relations".

Mark McGowan. Image: AAP.